Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff recommends boaters use their lanyard kill switch

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff’s officials are sending a warning out to anyone who might be driving a boat for Memorial Day.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is recommending everyone who can to use their kill switch on their boat. While using a lanyard kill switch is a federal law and not a state law in Florida, Smith is telling everyone to go ahead and use it because it is a good safety measure to follow.

”It is really safe, so if you do fall out of the boat, the engine is killed and you will be able to get back in the boat instead of watching your boat drive off into eternity,” Smith said.

He said for anyone driving a boat, especially for Memorial Day, to just be aware. He says it is just like driving a car: know what is going on around you, know where your passengers are, and pay attention.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Hundreds gathered at St. George Island for Memorial Day Weekend.
Large crowds and heavy traffic highlight Memorial Day Weekend in Franklin County
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021

Latest News

Frenchtown residents see a parallel between their neighborhoods rich past and the Greenwood...
Frenchtown’s Tulsa Connection: residents reflective 100 years later
Eddie Polk Jr. has been homeless for two weeks after his trailer was gutted by fire.
Tifton man left homeless after fire destroys home
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4,...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Jacksonville
Despite being named a potential host site by the selection committee, Pitt was one of the first...
No ACC(ountability): UGA, Pitt victims of poor RPI, among first four out of baseball tournament
A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members.
Wakulla Co. holds annual Memorial Day ceremony