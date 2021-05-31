Advertisement

Gas prices show a slight decline

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA., (May 31, 2021) — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Monday’s state average is 2¢ less than a week ago, 22¢ more than last month, and $1.16 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Some holiday road trippers reported coming across a few gas stations with low fuel,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “However, this did not prevent motorists from finding an available pump and filling up.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AFTER RANSOMWARE ATTACK

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.04. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.22 million barrels a day to 9.58 million barrels a day last week. Higher demand will likely contribute to fluctuations in pump prices through the holiday weekend, particularly as AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car – an increase of 53% from last year. Learn more here.

