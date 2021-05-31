Hannah’s Sunday, May 30th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful end to our Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a clear sky.

We’ll start Memorial Day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. If you’re planning to spend the holiday outside, make sure to bring sunscreen and water.

Tuesday will be very similar to Memorial Day, with temperatures in the low 90s and a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will increase starting on Wednesday as moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico moves into the region. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but scattered showers are likely Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s this week.

