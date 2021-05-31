Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, May 30th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful end to our Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a clear sky.

We’ll start Memorial Day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. If you’re planning to spend the holiday outside, make sure to bring sunscreen and water.

Tuesday will be very similar to Memorial Day, with temperatures in the low 90s and a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will increase starting on Wednesday as moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico moves into the region. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but scattered showers are likely Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s this week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021
A Marianna woman, 31, is in critical condition after being ejected from a car late Saturday...
1 in critical condition after being ejected from ATV in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Memorial Day is looking nice and mostly dry, but enjoy this weather setup while it lasts....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, May 31
Memorial Day is looking nice and mostly dry, but enjoy this weather setup while it lasts....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, May 31
The clouds were moving out Sunday morning, but will the rest of the holiday weekend remain...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 30
The clouds were moving out Sunday morning, but will the rest of the holiday weekend remain...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 30