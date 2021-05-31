Advertisement

Large crowds and heavy traffic highlight Memorial Day Weekend in Franklin County

By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County and St. George Island have seen record crowds this weekend as people are commuting to get some sunshine, which is a far cry compared to this time last year.

“We’re taking it small but you know everything feels good just to be back outside,” said Tallahassee resident Dra’von Hayes.

When it comes to Memorial Day Weekend, going to the beach seems to be the norm. But for St. George Island they’ve seen a lot more people than they expected.

“Usually there’s not as many people here. This is the most crowded I’ve ever seen it. The most crowded we’ve ever seen it for sure. And even then it’s still a great time,” said St. George Island visitors Holden and Erin Zenker.

The numbers even surprised Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.

“Massive crowds on our beaches and heavy heavy traffic and probably the heaviest traffic I’ve ever seen coming into Franklin County since I’ve been sheriff,” shared Sheriff AJ Smith.

According to the visitors, the consensus why so many people made their way to SGI is that people are just excited to be out and about again.

“It’s been a brutal year for everybody in every different way and yes to be outside it seems the trends are improving recently so I hope that continues,” said Alabama resident Chris Zenker.

“Being able to talk to other people, you know what I mean, being able to be around other people. We’re just glad to be out here you know what I mean and it’s bringing good vibes,” said Perry resident Chadrick Richardson.

The crowd, even bringing in support to local businesses, who were too busy to speak on camera but say the uptick has been welcomed. Sheriff Smith asked for everyone to be patient and kind.

“So just be patient, and just be patient with our businesses because a lot of them are short staffed and they’re working really hard to provide a really high level of service to the folks that are coming into their business,”exclaimed Sheriff Smith. “Just be patient. Have a kind word for everybody.”

This sentiment is something visitors say they’re happy to do in order to show their support.

“I think especially I would be happy to wait an hour if I can wait anywhere just to out is nice enough,” exclaimed Erin Zenker.

The vacationers came together as one to enjoy a weekend of fun with loved ones while remembering the veterans we lost.

“Personally again spending time, we come from different cities, we haven’t seen each much this year because of all the isolation and the different rules and being able to see each this weekend again, just it’s strange to go out to a place and actually see people,” shared Chris Zenker.

Brandon says masks were pretty much nonexistent and while the beach was crowded, people were keeping their distance.

