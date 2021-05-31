Tallahassee conductor headed to Spain to compete in an international competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local conductor is headed to Spain for an international competition, thanks in part to the generosity of his friends and family members.

Aaron Vaughn was born and raised in Tallahassee.

He grew up in a musical family, earning a bachelor’s in string music education and a masters in orchestral conducting from Florida State University.

Vaughn was also named a 2020 Chicago Sinfonietta Project Inclusion Freeman Conducting Fellow.

He applied for the competition in early 2020; he found out he had been accepted in May of this year.

In less than 48 hours, a GoFundMe campaign by Vaughn raised over $2,000 to buy his tickets there and back.

“I was really humbled, and gracious to see people’s support so quickly,” said Vaughn.

He says conducting requires a person to inspire and motivate the orchestra to work toward a common goal; it’s an ideal that extends outside the concert hall.

“In a sense you have to build a small community. In a sense you have to say to the people that you’re in front of, we’re all different, we come from different backgrounds, perspectives. But in this moment we have to figure out how to work together,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says conducting is exciting, fun, and humbling.

The competition is in mid-July; certain rounds will have live streaming options. Vaughn tells WCTV he’ll post updates as he’s able, on his website here.

