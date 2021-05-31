Madison Co. 5th grader honors WWII veteran, Captain Colin P. Kelly

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jarrett Pickels loves history; the fifth grader says it’s his favorite subject.

He first learned about Madison County’s wartime hero, Captain Colin P. Kelly, when working on his Tropicana Speech last year.

“How he was born here, how he went to the high school, and then I got into how he went to West Point and ultimately what happened and how he made a sacrifice,” said Pickels.

Each Memorial Day, Jarrett Pickels honors Captain Kelly by placing an American flag on his gravesite.

“I can tell people who don’t know about Madison, I can say, well, we do have a hero,” said Pickels.

Captain Kelly was one of the first Americans killed in World War II, just two days after Pearl Harbor.

“Japanese planes started shooting. One of the crew members was instantly killed. So that’s when he told them to bail out because the plane was on fire. And just as the last crew member bailed out and he was about to, the plane crashed,” said Pickels. “He chose to keep a plane steady so his crew could bail out, where at any given moment, he could’ve bailed out on his own and left the crew to do it on their own. But he chose to keep the plane steady for his crew.”

Pickels’ parents, Sherilyn and Brad, say they’re proud of their son.

“He could’ve picked any topic for his Tropicana speech,” said Sherilyn. “But he loves history and felt that it was important enough to let people know about Captain Kelly, that that was the topic he chose.”

Kelly is also honored on the Four Freedoms Monument, across from the Madison County Courthouse.

WCTV covered the 75th anniversary of the unveiling in 2019.

It was unveiled in June of 1944, depicting President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four ideals: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

Pickels says Kelly’s sacrifice is not forgotten; it’s memorialized in the lives he saved that day.

“It made me feel good that we had a hero who did that, and how them men could live to tell their story. Because of that one man,” said Pickels.

Pickels hopes that Kelly will eventually receive the Congressional Medal of Honor; he himself wants to be a K9 officer when he grows up.

