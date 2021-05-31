No ACC(ountability): UGA, Pitt victims of poor RPI, among first four out of baseball tournament

OXFORD, Ms. (WCTV) - Monday afternoon, Florida State was officially named to their 43rd consecutive NCAA baseball tournament.

The road in the Oxford Regional wont be an easy one: The homestanding Ole Miss Rebels are the tournament’s 12th-overall seed, the Seminoles’ first opponent, Southern Miss, had an argument to make to be a regional host in their own right and Southeast Missouri State wont 30 games and slugged just shy of .400 this year.

While the region is tough, some may gripe most about FSU’s seeding, and their tough draw against what could easily be a top seed in another circumstance.

If Florida State does make it out of the Magnolia State, they’re still guaranteed to face a tough matchup in the Super Regionals, as the region is paired with the Tucson Regional, where fifth-ranked Arizona, Oklahoma State, Santa Barbra and Grand Canyon will duke it out.

Despite the tough draw on the road to Omaha, at least FSU has a draw.

The first four teams out of this year’s tournament include the Georgia Bulldogs and, the surprise of the day, the Pitt Panthers, who swept the Seminoles earlier this season and, just two weeks ago, were considered among the 20 teams that could host a regional by the selection committee.

FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. says it’s a combination of the ACC’s heavy conference schedule hurting RPI and the committee not keeping its word.

“The guy from Stetson got on there and acted like the eyeball test...You go and look at it, they went straight down the RPI and we had five less games than everybody else,” Martin said Monday. “We couldn’t play out of conference games on the road, which sets you up for a bad RPI and he says we’re not gonna use it for the season and then they do use and he says well RPI is...you can tell that’s exactly what they did.”

