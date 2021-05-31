Quincy Police asking public for help identifying burglary suspect

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says is a person of interest in a burglary case.

The incident happened on Sunday at the 400 block of North Calhoun Street, according to QPD. QPD deputies obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a black man who is five feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and bright blue shoes at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with any information about this suspect’s identity is asked to contact QPD at (850) 627-7111. Anonymous tippers can also call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574- TIPS. You could receive a reward in this case up to $5,000.00 if your information leads to an arrest, QPD said.

