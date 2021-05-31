Advertisement

Quincy Police asking public for help identifying burglary suspect

The Quincy Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says is a...
The Quincy Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says is a person of interest in a burglary case.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says is a person of interest in a burglary case.

The incident happened on Sunday at the 400 block of North Calhoun Street, according to QPD. QPD deputies obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a black man who is five feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and bright blue shoes at the time of the burglary.

QPD deputies obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a black man who...
QPD deputies obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a black man who is five feet, 11 inches tall.(Quincy Police Department)

Anyone with any information about this suspect’s identity is asked to contact QPD at (850) 627-7111. Anonymous tippers can also call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574- TIPS. You could receive a reward in this case up to $5,000.00 if your information leads to an arrest, QPD said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Hundreds gathered at St. George Island for Memorial Day Weekend.
Large crowds and heavy traffic highlight Memorial Day Weekend in Franklin County
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021

Latest News

Frenchtown residents see a parallel between their neighborhoods rich past and the Greenwood...
Frenchtown’s Tulsa Connection: residents reflective 100 years later
Eddie Polk Jr. has been homeless for two weeks after his trailer was gutted by fire.
Tifton man left homeless after fire destroys home
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4,...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Jacksonville
Despite being named a potential host site by the selection committee, Pitt was one of the first...
No ACC(ountability): UGA, Pitt victims of poor RPI, among first four out of baseball tournament
A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members.
Wakulla Co. holds annual Memorial Day ceremony