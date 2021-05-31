Rep. Lawson, community members pay respect to fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, hundreds of red, white and blue flags were placed on the headstones of black soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery. Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) began this tradition three years ago. There, he was joined by City and County leaders and other members of the community to pay their respects.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s turnout was about 20 people, and this year, the event had a turnout of about 80 volunteers who placed American flags on the headstones of the about 300 black soldiers that are buried there.

“This is the day that we really remember those who have served, and we just appreciate them for their sacrifices, the ultimate sacrifice,” said Msg. Eugene Butler of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Members of the Buffalo Soldiers led the way to make sure no grave was overlooked. Each soldier’s headstone bears a cross to represent their sacrifice, and once the flags were in place, each soldier was given a special salute.

Rep. Lawson and his team said then they were only able to identify a few dozen service men and women, but now, that number has grown

“We started off before with 90, and then as time went on, we identified as many as 300 that are buried here, World War I, World War II and Vietnam War,” Rep. Lawson explained.

Tallahassee resident Eli Nortelus brought his wife and two children to pay their respects.

“Understanding and getting the firsthand experience of some of the people that sacrificed so much for us today,” said Nortelus. “And the fact that they’re here today with me and my wife, this is great.”

Walking from grave to grave, Nortelus’ children placed the American flags on several headstones. Nortelus said he hopes the message of Memorial Day never gets lost because the men and women that lie here paid the ultimate price for freedom.

“So much gets lost between generations, and it’s good for that fact that the younger folks are here so they can hear from some of the older generation as far as what took place and what’s happening,” added Nortelus.

Lawson and others who attended Monday’s event want people to know Memorial Day is more than just a day off of work, it’s a day to reflect and remember our nation’s heroes. They do plan to do the event next year and for many years to come.

