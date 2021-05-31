Seminoles to open Women’s College World Series against second-seeded Bruins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) - The Florida State softball team will open their Women’s College World Series Thursday night against the UCLA Bruins, the NCAA has announced.

The Seminoles and Bruins will round out the first day of the WCWS, with a 9:30 p.m. first pitch. The winner of that game will play the winner between Alabama and Arizona at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Game times and broadcast info for Opening Day at the #WCWS have been announced! 🥎 pic.twitter.com/jH4KMGDEj1 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 30, 2021

The loser between FSU and UCLA will play an elimination game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. between the loser of the Crimson Tide/Wildcats game.

FSU cemented their spot in their 11th Women’s College World Series with a two-game sweep over LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional: FSU needed just one run to defeat LSU behind a Kathryn Sandercock complete game in the series opener while they scored in four consecutive innings to take down the Tigers in extras, 4-3, to complete the sweep.

UCLA mounted two straight wins over Virginia Tech in Games 2 and 3 of the Los Angeles Super Regional. After falling to the Hokies 7-2 in Game 1, the Bruins didn’t allow a run over the next two games, logging 2-0 and 6-0 wins.

The Bruins went 45-6 this season, earning the tournament’s second overall seed.

