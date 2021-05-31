Advertisement

Seminoles to open Women’s College World Series against second-seeded Bruins

Florida State celebrates after walking off against LSU in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super...
Florida State celebrates after walking off against LSU in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.(LARRY NOVEY 2021 | Larry Novey | FSU Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) - The Florida State softball team will open their Women’s College World Series Thursday night against the UCLA Bruins, the NCAA has announced.

The Seminoles and Bruins will round out the first day of the WCWS, with a 9:30 p.m. first pitch. The winner of that game will play the winner between Alabama and Arizona at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The loser between FSU and UCLA will play an elimination game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. between the loser of the Crimson Tide/Wildcats game.

FSU cemented their spot in their 11th Women’s College World Series with a two-game sweep over LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional: FSU needed just one run to defeat LSU behind a Kathryn Sandercock complete game in the series opener while they scored in four consecutive innings to take down the Tigers in extras, 4-3, to complete the sweep.

UCLA mounted two straight wins over Virginia Tech in Games 2 and 3 of the Los Angeles Super Regional. After falling to the Hokies 7-2 in Game 1, the Bruins didn’t allow a run over the next two games, logging 2-0 and 6-0 wins.

The Bruins went 45-6 this season, earning the tournament’s second overall seed.

A full 2021 Women’s College World Series bracket can be seen by clicking here.

