VFW salutes fallen soldiers at special Memorial Day ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday morning, the VFW hosted a Memorial Day service and laid flags at each grave site at the VFW Cemetery.

The ceremony acted as a salute to fallen soldiers, the heroes who were eternally laid at the cemetery.

A small crowd sat to listen to the words of local veterans and watch as the flag flew at half staff. The reason for this ceremony, VFW said, is to make sure these lives are never forgotten.

“Those who died in war tend to be forgotten,” said VFW Post Commander at Post 3308, Rick Standford. “When the guns go silent, people tend to go back to their lives.”

Standford added, “But we’re out here to honor those who have given their lives. Memorial Day is the day to honor all of those who have given their life for this country.”

The VFW said that they hope that community involvement in these ceremonies can help people remember these men and women all year long, not just on Memorial Day.

