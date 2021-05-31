Advertisement

Wakulla Co. holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members.
A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members.(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County held their annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Wakulla County Court House Monday morning. The memorial was dedicated to “the lasting memory and sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives in our Country’s defense,” County Commissioners said.

A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members. In post on the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Jared Miller asked, “Please take time today to remember what this holiday commemorates.”

“Thank you for your service,” WCSO wrote. “Your sacrifices will not soon be forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Hundreds gathered at St. George Island for Memorial Day Weekend.
Large crowds and heavy traffic highlight Memorial Day Weekend in Franklin County
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021

Latest News

Frenchtown residents see a parallel between their neighborhoods rich past and the Greenwood...
Frenchtown’s Tulsa Connection: residents reflective 100 years later
Eddie Polk Jr. has been homeless for two weeks after his trailer was gutted by fire.
Tifton man left homeless after fire destroys home
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4,...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Jacksonville
Despite being named a potential host site by the selection committee, Pitt was one of the first...
No ACC(ountability): UGA, Pitt victims of poor RPI, among first four out of baseball tournament