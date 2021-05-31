Wakulla Co. holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County held their annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Wakulla County Court House Monday morning. The memorial was dedicated to “the lasting memory and sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives in our Country’s defense,” County Commissioners said.

A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members. In post on the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Jared Miller asked, “Please take time today to remember what this holiday commemorates.”

“Thank you for your service,” WCSO wrote. “Your sacrifices will not soon be forgotten.”

