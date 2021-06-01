Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4, out of Jacksonville.

Douyon is described as a black male, who is two feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4, out of Jacksonville.

He was last seen in the area of the 12000 block of Chester Creek Road in Jacksonville wearing a white shirt with the word “Polo” written on it and dark blue shorts. FDLE said Douyon’s hair is in a thick afro and he is barefoot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, FLDE asks that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

