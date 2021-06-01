Advertisement

Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Jacksonville

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4, out of Jacksonville.

Douyon is described as a black male, who is two feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4,...
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Gavin Douyon, 4, out of Jacksonville.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

He was last seen in the area of the 12000 block of Chester Creek Road in Jacksonville wearing a white shirt with the word “Polo” written on it and dark blue shorts. FDLE said Douyon’s hair is in a thick afro and he is barefoot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, FLDE asks that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Hundreds gathered at St. George Island for Memorial Day Weekend.
Large crowds and heavy traffic highlight Memorial Day Weekend in Franklin County
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021

Latest News

Frenchtown residents see a parallel between their neighborhoods rich past and the Greenwood...
Frenchtown’s Tulsa Connection: residents reflective 100 years later
Eddie Polk Jr. has been homeless for two weeks after his trailer was gutted by fire.
Tifton man left homeless after fire destroys home
Despite being named a potential host site by the selection committee, Pitt was one of the first...
No ACC(ountability): UGA, Pitt victims of poor RPI, among first four out of baseball tournament
A number of veterans attended alongside county officials, law enforcement and community members.
Wakulla Co. holds annual Memorial Day ceremony