Frenchtown’s Tulsa Connection: residents reflective 100 years later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the world reflects on 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, some in Tallahassee are drawing parallels between the vibrant Black Wall Street community targeted in that attack and one of the Capital City’s most notable neighborhoods: Frenchtown.

The folks in Frenchtown are happy to strike up a conversation of what used to be. Like the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Frenchtown was a self-sufficient, prosperous black neighborhood during much of the Twentieth Century.

“It was more of a home, we made everything homely,” said Michael Anderson, a native of Frenchtown. Anderson was doing his best to avoid the Memorial Day heat along Old Bainbridge Road Monday afternoon, reflecting on a place he knows well.

“Frenchtown provided everything,” Anderson said.

With Lincoln High School at the center, the few square blocks north of Uptown became an oasis of economic success.

“Frenchtown would have been filled with people,” said Tallahassee historian Delaitre Hollinger. “If there was a place where there were African American business owners and residents and commerce going on, it was definitely going on in the Macomb Street business district.”

The pocket, thriving in the Jim Crow South, is perhaps not unlike Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.

“I would say there is a great comparison, because we were a self-sufficient, independent community. We didn’t need to go outside of the community for everything,” explained Anderson.

While Tulsa’s atrocities can’t be compared with anything in Tallahassee, Anderson said he’s heard stories that Tulsa’s legacy loomed large over black-owned businesses.

“Everyone knew what was going on, my uncle told me the stories,” Anderson said. “A lot of businesses got spooked a little bit.”

Today, a new wave of businesses is trying to plant roots.

“It’s been a hard road, but we’re still here and we’re proud to be here,” said Frenchtown business owner Kenneth Mickens.

Mickens has owned a Frenchtown business for nearly five years. The building was formerly home to a hardware store. He hopes more home-grown businesses target the area.

“Frenchtown has always been a monumental place in Tallahassee, and we’d like to keep the positive things flowing,” Mickens added.

The last decade has seen a delicate and sometimes controversial effort to promote growth in the area with major developments in the neighborhood, while also balancing that with preserving its rich past.

