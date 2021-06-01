Tifton man left homeless after fire destroys home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Eddie Polk Jr. has been homeless for two weeks after his trailer was gutted by fire.

A neighbor woke him up, and Polk made it out before the fire got worse. Polk said he’s thankful he made it out alive with no injuries, but he lost everything.

Polk lived on Ermine Avenue for 17 years, but now he stays in his truck or occasionally at a friend’s house.

Polk details all of the items that he lost... including his clothes.

“The problem is most wiring is located behind sheetrock or concrete or block walls. And by being located there you can’t see that damage that occurs” said Polk.

Polk said he needs help to get back on his feet, so his granddaughter created a GoFundMe because Polk isn’t sure if his insurance will cover his damage, or how much it might pay.

Tifton Fire Chief Bobby Bennett said the fire was caused by a wiring issue with a mini-fridge.

