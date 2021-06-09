Tallahassee Police arrest man after ATV crashes into, kills scooter driver on High Road

Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they’ve arrested a man following a fatal crash that occurred on May 15 on High Road between an ATV and a scooter.

TPD says just after 5:30 p.m. on May 15, 27-year-old Deon Webster was driving an ATV traveling northbound in the 900 block of High Road.

Authorities say Webster was passing in no-pass zones and performing wheelies while on the roadway.

According to officials, Webster lost control of the ATV and veered into the southbound lanes of High Road before colliding with the driver of a scooter.

TPD says the driver, an unidentified adult male, of the scooter sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital and later died as a result of their injuries.

Officials say a thorough investigation and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office developed probable cause to arrest Webster.

Webster is facing charges for vehicular homicide, moving traffic violation/driving without a license causing death with vehicle, and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams.

If you witness a crash or see illegal vehicles on the road, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

