UPDATE: Body found in Apalachicola National Forest had ‘obvious signs of injury,’ LCSO says

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in the Apalachicola National...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in the Apalachicola National Forest.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in the Apalachicola National Forest.

Deputies received a call about a body in the forest around 9:40 a.m. Monday. LCSO was on the scene by 10 a.m., Public Information Officer Shade McMillian says.

LCSO’s violent crimes unit responded to the scene, which is the protocol for any death investigation, McMillian says.

Deputies were set up on Forest Road 301, which is off of Silver Lake Road, for this investigation. The road was closed as deputies investigate.

According to a press release put out Thursday, the body had “obvious signs of injury.” The victim still has not been identified.

At this point, investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of death, LCSO says.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

