Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2021
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Michael Jarcord, 52, was convicted Tuseday on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to...
Tallahassee man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Latest News

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club welcome Pensacola for final home match with 850 Cup on the line
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in