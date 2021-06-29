Advertisement

Man with Alzheimer’s proposes to wife again after forgetting their marriage

Peter and Lisa Marshall renewed their vows in April, 12 years after their marriage. Since his...
Peter and Lisa Marshall renewed their vows in April, 12 years after their marriage. Since his diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2018, Peter Marshall’s memory has been fading but not his love for his wife.(Source: Dan Brehant Photography via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Connecticut couple renewed their vows after the husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease, forgot they were married but fell in love and proposed all over again.

Peter Marshall, 56, proposed to Lisa Marshall as the two cuddled on the couch in December 2020. What he didn’t realize is they had already gotten married – 11 years prior.

Since his diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s three years ago, Peter Marshall’s memory has been fading, and he often forgets Lisa Marshall is his wife. The two were married in 2009 after an eight-year, long-distance relationship.

Lisa Marshall says she's "the luckiest girl in the world" to have her husband, Peter Marshall,...
Lisa Marshall says she's "the luckiest girl in the world" to have her husband, Peter Marshall, fall in love with her twice.(Source: Dan Brehant Photography via CNN)

But despite the lost memories, Peter Marshall’s love for his wife has remained constant.

“He’s so kind, so gentle, so flirty and fun and romantic. He’s always been so passionate about our relationship, about me,” Lisa Marshall told CNN.

So, when her husband proposed again, she agreed, not wanting to miss an opportunity to create another beautiful memory with him.

For now, the Marshalls are facing the reality of Alzheimer’s one day at a time. The disease has...
For now, the Marshalls are facing the reality of Alzheimer’s one day at a time. The disease has progressed, causing hallucinations, paranoia and extreme memory loss.(Source: Dan Brehant Photography via CNN)

“It was so touching to me. He fell in love with me twice. I feel honored. I feel like a princess, like Cinderella. I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Lisa Marshall said.

The Marshalls renewed their vows in April with the help of a dementia specialist.

“Peter was bright and present the whole day. He was just so happy. During the vows, he just told me, ‘Lisa, I love you.’ And that’s all I needed,” Lisa Marshall said. “We will be together until the end. Nothing can take us apart.”

VOW RENEWAL. LIFE IS DANCE “Today we celebrate a couple who exemplifies loving willingly and joyfully, that knows all...

Posted by Oh Hello Alzheimer's on Monday, May 3, 2021

For now, the Marshalls are facing the reality of Alzheimer’s one day at a time. The disease has progressed, causing hallucinations, paranoia and extreme memory loss.

Lisa Marshall is focused on her husband but also runs a blog to help other caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2021
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Michael Jarcord, 52, was convicted Tuseday on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to...
Tallahassee man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Latest News

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club welcome Pensacola for final home match with 850 Cup on the line
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in