Advertisement

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington had struck down the moratorium as exceeding the CDC’s authority, but put her ruling on hold. The high court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place until the end of July.

In a brief opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich’s ruling, but voted to leave the ban on evictions in place because it’s due to end in a month and “because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds.”

Also last week, the Treasury Department issued new guidance encouraging states and local governments to streamline distribution of the nearly $47 billion in available emergency rental assistance funding

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members also voted to keep the moratorium in place.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have ended it.

The eviction ban was initially put in place last year to provide protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2021
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Michael Jarcord, 52, was convicted Tuseday on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to...
Tallahassee man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Latest News

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club welcome Pensacola for final home match with 850 Cup on the line
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in