Caregivers for Compromise unveils federal ‘Essential Caregivers Act’ bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over the past 15 months, WCTV has followed local caregivers as they worked with Florida officials and long-term care facilities to reunite with their loved ones.

Now, even with the ongoing pandemic, caregivers in Florida and Georgia are allowed to interact pretty freely with family members.

But that’s not the case across the country.

That’s why the founder of Caregivers for Compromise, Mary Daniel, and other chapter presidents, traveled to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to unveil a federal proposal they want to see Congress pass into law.

The bill is called HR 3733: The Essential Caregivers Act.

It would allow up to two designated essential caregivers access to their loved ones during any public health emergency.

Those essential caregivers would then be expected to follow the same safety protocols as the staff.

This bill would only apply to places, like skilled nursing facilities, that receive federal funding through Medicare or Medicaid.

Right now, Daniel said the bill is a bipartisan effort with co-sponsors including Republican Florida Congressman John Rutherford.

Daniel said the goal of the bill is to create a standard baseline for all states to follow.

“Hopefully, I’ll never see this again in my lifetime, but somebody will. This will happen again. We’ve set the precedent of what this looks like and we need to stop that in its tracks because we know that it didn’t work and a lot of people died from the isolation,” Daniel said.

Because the bill only applies to facilities that receive federal funds, Daniel said she plans to bring the law back to Florida and work with the state legislature to fill in the gaps, providing the same protections for memory care and assisted living facilities.

Daniel said the next step in the process is to contact your local representatives, share your story and ask them to co-sponsor the bill.

While the group believes there will be push back from the nursing home industry, they feel the bill is important to protect the rights of family members and those living in the facility.

To see a complete breakdown of HR 3733 The Essential Caregiver Act, head over to the “Caregivers for Compromise” Facebook page.

Contact info for Big Bend representatives:

Congressman Neal Dunn Washington, DC office: 316 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-5235 Tallahassee office: 300 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Phone: 850-891-8610 EMAIL: https://dunn.house.gov/email

Congressman Al Lawson Washington, DC office: 2437 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-0123 Tallahassee office: 435 North Macomb Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Phone: 850-558-9450 EMAIL: https://lawson.house.gov/contact/email



Contact info for South Georgia representatives:

Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter Washington, DC office: 2432 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-5831 Brunswick office: 777 Gloucester Street Suite 410, Brunswick, GA 31520 Phone: 912-265-9010 EMAIL: https://buddycarter.house.gov/contact/

Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. Washington, DC office: 2407 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-3631 Albany office: 323 Pine Ave. Suite 400, Albany, GA 31701 Phone: 229-439-8067 EMAIL: https://bishop.house.gov/contact



