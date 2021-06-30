Advertisement

Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Creating the next generation of filmmakers, that’s the goal Brooks County schools, the county’s Boys & Girls Club, and Philanthrofilms, hope to accomplish with a new summer camp program.

Twelve students got the chance to learn what it takes to make a movie.

“My favorite part of this camp was learning how to be behind the camera and learning about different parts of the scenes,” said Jada Mobley, an incoming freshman at Brooks High School.

She says this experience has been a blessing and she learned more than expected.

“I aspire to be someone who in the future wants to teach younger kids about my experience or open up my own film building one day,” said Mobley.

For one month, the Brooks County Boys & Girls Club was turned into a film studio.

Philanthrofilms’s co-founder Honnie Korngold says the students learned all the basics.

Handling a camera, writing scripts, lighting, and more.

They got hands-on experience with $100,000 worth of equipment.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)

“Our goal is that they will have a hunger to learn more so they can flow right into being able to work in the film industry in our own state here in Georgia,” said Korngold.

They put their skills to the test on their last day of camp with their own movie.

Stephen Levi Johnson is the director of the film camp.

He hopes to bring more production to the area and teach others about the industry.

“These students, hearing their response to film coming to Georgia.. or watching them when you give them a job and show them this is how film works, they get so excited about all of it,” said Johnson.

The students come from different backgrounds knowing little to nothing about film.

But have one thing in common...they want to learn how to make movies.

The program is free for students and funded by the 21st Century grant from the Department of Education.

Philanthrofilms is currently working on building a sound stage and bringing post-production facilities to Brooks County.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2021
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Michael Jarcord, 52, was convicted Tuseday on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to...
Tallahassee man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Latest News

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club welcome Pensacola for final home match with 850 Cup on the line
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
A Tallahassee rabbi who traveled to Surfside in the aftermath of the collapse of a condo has...
Tallahassee rabbi returns to Capital City after helping with Surfside rescue efforts