Gov. DeSantis vetoes no fault repeal

(WCJB File)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida’s no-fault auto insurance law will not be changing, at least for another year.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed legislation that would have repealed no-fault and replaced it with a fault-based system.

The decision came down to concerns the new requirements would have raised costs on Floridians who could least afford it.

DeSantis cited concerns the no-fault repeal could have had unintended consequences on the insurance market and consumers in his veto letter.

“These would have increased costs and potentially would have led to more uninsured drivers on the road,” said logan McFaddin, with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

McFaddin said because the bill would have mandated a greater minimum insurance coverage, the 40% of drivers carrying the current minimum today would have seen a dramatic rise in cost.

“Up to $860 in their premiums a year,” said McFaddin.

But Bill Newton, with the Florida Consumer Action Network, argued while those with the least coverage would have paid more, the average policyholder would have seen a cost savings of $300 a year.

“They would have paid more, but they would have gotten better insurance,” said Newton.

So for now, Floridians won’t have to worry about changing policies, but you can almost guarantee the effort to repeal no-fault will rear its head in the future.

The groups for and against this year’s effort to repeal the no-fault law we spoke with both agreed, reform is needed.

“Bad faith reform in the no-fault system. Anything addressing that meaningfully I think will reduce costs,” said McFaddin.

“The main thing with fraud is that it’s no-fault. You know, that’s what you have to get rid of,” said Newton.

And until there is some effective reform passed, Floridians can likely expect to continue paying the highest premiums in the nation for full auto insurance coverage.

Under the state’s no-fault law drivers must carry a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection coverage.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

