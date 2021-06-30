Advertisement

National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’

Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The National Weather Service certified Lowndes County as “StormReady.”

The nationwide community preparedness program includes plans to handle all types of severe weather.

Requirements include having a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center. They must have multiple ways to receive notifications and alert the public of severe weather warnings and forecasts, create a system that monitors weather conditions locally, promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars, and develop a formal hazardous weather plan. It includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises and pass a site visit conducted by the National Weather Service and the Georgia State Emergency Manager.

”It’s a great way for us to build that partnership between the National Weather Service and the local county. It goes a long way to ensure we have communication in both directions during severe weather, but also the preparedness angle as well as we are getting ready or into hurricane season and also severe weather season that is coming later. It’s just a way we formalize and recognize that process that Lowndes County is ready for severe weather, whenever it threatens,” said Kelly Godsey, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

StormReady renewals ensure preparedness plans are up to date.

Lowndes County was originally designated StormReady in 2005 and has completed the renewal process every three years since.

