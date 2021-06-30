Advertisement

Tallahassee rabbi returns to Capital City after helping with Surfside rescue efforts

A Tallahassee rabbi who traveled to Surfside in the aftermath of the collapse of a condo has...
A Tallahassee rabbi who traveled to Surfside in the aftermath of the collapse of a condo has returned to the Capital City.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee rabbi who traveled to Surfside in the aftermath of the collapse of a condo has returned to the Capital City.

WCTV first spoke with Rabbi Schneur Oirechman five days ago. He says what he’s heard from families is nothing like anyone wants to imagine.

The people he’s talked with have ranged from those lucky enough to get out of the building but have lost everything to those still searching for the answer of life or death for a loved one.

Even back in Tallahassee, he’s still doing his part.

For seven days, the country has watched crews search Surfside for the missing.

“It’s difficult to be with these families and see the pain they are having,” Rabbi Oirechman said. “But at the same time, to see the outpouring of love and support for these families.”

Last week, he was asked to join Senator Rick Scott in South Florida. Since then, he’s helped communicate information and rescue updates with victims’ families.

He says even during this difficult time, he’s seen incredible unity on the ground.

“Just to see that unity, politicians, law enforcement, everybody’s there to help, to make everything they can to save lives,” he said.

Many families are still in pain and broken. Oirechman is returning to Miami, doing what he can to help and ensure victims receive a proper burial and allow families to begin mourning.

“But now it’s about families, it’s about the respect of the families, to give the families what they need,” he said.

Rabbi Oirechman says the main message he has: We don’t understand why this happened, but it’s a call to be closer to God and to do more and spread more kindness to others.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2021
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Michael Jarcord, 52, was convicted Tuseday on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to...
Tallahassee man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Latest News

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club welcome Pensacola for final home match with 850 Cup on the line
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs