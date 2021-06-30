Tallahassee rabbi returns to Capital City after helping with Surfside rescue efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee rabbi who traveled to Surfside in the aftermath of the collapse of a condo has returned to the Capital City.

WCTV first spoke with Rabbi Schneur Oirechman five days ago. He says what he’s heard from families is nothing like anyone wants to imagine.

The people he’s talked with have ranged from those lucky enough to get out of the building but have lost everything to those still searching for the answer of life or death for a loved one.

Even back in Tallahassee, he’s still doing his part.

For seven days, the country has watched crews search Surfside for the missing.

“It’s difficult to be with these families and see the pain they are having,” Rabbi Oirechman said. “But at the same time, to see the outpouring of love and support for these families.”

Last week, he was asked to join Senator Rick Scott in South Florida. Since then, he’s helped communicate information and rescue updates with victims’ families.

He says even during this difficult time, he’s seen incredible unity on the ground.

“Just to see that unity, politicians, law enforcement, everybody’s there to help, to make everything they can to save lives,” he said.

Many families are still in pain and broken. Oirechman is returning to Miami, doing what he can to help and ensure victims receive a proper burial and allow families to begin mourning.

“But now it’s about families, it’s about the respect of the families, to give the families what they need,” he said.

Rabbi Oirechman says the main message he has: We don’t understand why this happened, but it’s a call to be closer to God and to do more and spread more kindness to others.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.