Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized

The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean was becoming better organized prompting tropical storm watches for portions of the Lesser Antilles Wednesday as well as a potential tropical cyclone designation from the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five was located nearly 2,000 miles east of the Windward Islands according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. They give the wave a 90% chance of development over the next five days as it’s forecast to continue a west-northwesterly track over the next several days.

The official forecast has the storm continuing this track over the next several days becoming a tropical storm along the way. The official forecast has the likely system becoming a named storm as soon as Thursday with the storm moving through portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beyond Friday, the official track has the storm moving through the western Caribbean through next Monday. Those in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the progress of the storm over the next several days. The forecast beyond this weekend isn’t final, and is subject to change as there are many variables that could impact the strength and location of the likely tropical cyclone. The potential system is not expected to have an impact on the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The storm will continue to be monitored over the next several days. The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to provide updates on air, online, and on the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App.

