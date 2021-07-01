Advertisement

Bainbridge Public Safety officer arrested for family violence

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it arrested an off-duty Bainbridge Public Safety officer Thursday.

Brandon Register, 22, of Bainbridge was arrested on warrants for simple battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.

On Sunday, June 20, GBI was requested by the Bainbridge Department of Public Safety to investigate a family violence incident involving off-duty Bainbridge Public Safety officer, Register.

Register resigned from the department upon his arrest. The investigation remains active, GBI said.

Register was transported to the Decatur County Jail.

