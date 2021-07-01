Advertisement

CFO Jimmy Patronis warns against Surfside GoFundMe scams

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning people against fake GoFundMe pages related to the Surfside condo collapse, according to a Consumer Alert sent out Thursday.

Patronis is warning anyone looking to contribute to Surfside relief efforts to be cautious of imposter Surfside GoFundMe websites. In the wake of the condo collapse, people will look to set up false charity sites in the hopes of using this tragedy for their own personal gain., the Consumer Alert said.

Patronis has been in Surfside at the collapse site for the last couple of days.

In the Consumer Alert, Patronis said, “Since I’ve been at this collapse site, I’ve seen the best in humanity. I’ve seen our Urban Search & Rescue teams put their lives on the line to save people, I’ve seen countless acts of kindness with people that live in this community in supporting our first responders, and I’ve seen a community come together to pray and support one another in this tragedy. With all the good I’ve been witness to, however, we are starting to get reports of false GoFundMe websites that are stealing from this effort. It’s disgusting – and as far as I’m concerned – it’s right up there with looting after a hurricane. To people that want to help this effort, please make sure your putting your hard-earned money into a credible organization that will help the families that have been truly impacted by this collapse.”

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, report it by clicking here.

