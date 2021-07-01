CRA Board searching for new Executive Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Changes are coming to the Community Redevelopment Agency; the Board is looking to hire a new executive director and discussing its current make-up.

The discussion was part of Thursday’s four-hour meeting.

The CRA is currently made up of four City Commissioner as well as the mayor; that will stay the same for now.

The agenda item looked at the possibility of adding citizens to the CRA Board, and included a look at CRA boards around the state.

Almost 70 percent of them are identical to the local government, including Tallahassee’s Board.

CRA Board member Curtis Richardson said the current model is working.

“We have robust citizen participation and actually, that would be diminished if we considered adding citizens to this board,” said Richardson. “We wouldn’t have nine citizens on a Citizens advisory committee, potentially.”

Other Board members agreed, unanimously voting to stick with the status quo.

Another part of Thursday’s discussion focused on finding a new executive director for the CRA.

The board agreed to post a statewide advertisement to have candidates ready by the end of the summer.

The executive director search is part of a larger discussion about how the CRA will operate. Right now, they are learning toward following the model of the CRTPA.

