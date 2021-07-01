Florida’s $100 billion budget takes effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s new $100 billion dollar budget took effect Thursday.

It’s a ten percent increase over last year’s spending.

The state will spend about $4,600 for every man, woman and child in the state at the rate of $11.5 million an hour, every hour of every day.

Dominic Calabro of Florida TaxWatch said the spending plan is sound and somewhat surprising following the pandemic.

“We saw the GDP at the national level annualized 34 percent reduction GDP. Annualized. But Florida ultimately only had a three percent reduction. So now, our gross domestic product of Florida is actually higher today on an annualized basis than it was, you know, a year, a year and a half ago. So we’ve recovered extremely well. I think it speaks well to the fact we don’t spend money we don’t have, our constitutional checks and balances, our triple A bond rating,” said Calabro.

Just under a third of the budget will go to schools, colleges, and universities.

Heath Care makes up the biggest portion of the budget, while the budget for the state courts is just seven tenths of a percent of the overall budget.

