Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Former Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was waived yesterday by the Seattle Seahawks after he signed with the team following the NFL Draft, and we now reportedly know what led to that. As first reported by the Miami Herald, Terry was indicted in a gang-related murder that occurred in 2018. Terry was one of 11 people named in the indictment handed down by the grand jury in Turner County, Georgia.

The indictment handed down on June 22 dates back to a nightclub shooting that happened during the early hours of Saturday, June 30, 2018. A total of seven people were reported to have been hurt in the incident. Za’quavia Smith, 21, was the lone fatality. The shooting occurred at Studio 2.0 nightclub on W. Washington Avenue. One of those named in the indictment, Jontavious Coley was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Coley was not believed to have acted alone at the time, but further names related to the indictment were not known until June 22.

The following names were listed in the indictment: Devascea Blanks, Jontavious Coley, Martez Edwards, Tavis Greene, Malik High, Devian Morgan, Quantavious Morgan, Brandon Nixon, Demetrice Smith, Tamorrion Terry and Damias Ward.

You can view the indictment obtained by WCTV below or at this link.

Terry’s FSU career ended abruptly as he dealt with a lingering knee injury this past season before opting out, but there were undoubtedly some good moments along the way for the South Georgia product. He exploded onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2018, recording 744 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on just 35 catches. His 21.26 yards-per-catch average was fifth nationally. And Terry followed that breakout campaign with an even better year in 2019 as he was 16th nationally with 1,188 receiving yards.

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2021 247Sports. All rights reserved.