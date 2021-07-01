Frenchtown Neighborhood First Plan unanimously approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A plan to restore Frenchtown to its former glory and more has been approved by the Community Redevelopment Agency.

WCTV first told you about the 130-page document Wednesday, which focuses on a variety of improvements for the area.

The CRA is made up of City Commissioners and the Mayor. They were thrilled with the plan, thanking the Community Action Team and local residents who worked for three years to create it.

The plan includes action items in six priority areas, including housing, safety, health, transportation, economic development and placemaking.

One of the plan’s creators, Mutaqee Akbar, told WCTV that he’s proud that it will empower the people of the community.

“Either for business sake, either for like, to improve their own homes, renters to be able to have access to monies. Just like the comprehensiveness of it; it’s not like, ‘hey fix one sidewalk,’ or ‘fix the street,’ but it’s really doing something to empower the people,” said Akbar.

The plan uses just over $4 million dollars of CRA funding, but it also includes $1 million dollars from the City of Tallahassee to be used specifically for the rehabbing of the Old Ashmore’s Drug Store. The Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan used $6.4 million from the CRA; staff explained that there is the same amount budgeted for Frenchtown, but they are asking for a smaller amount first.

The board emphasized this is a resident-driven document that will keep the spirit of Frenchtown.

You can read the entire plan here, or view the agenda item here.

