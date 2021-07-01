Heading for Home: Five years later, former Rickards star BJ Johnson looking to pay it forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was five years ago when BJ Johnson, a Rickards High School baseball player without a place to call home, became a local celebrity, a figure the Tallahassee community rallied around.

The story inspired many in our area to pay it forward to a young man in need.

Now, five years later, Johnson has returned to his hometown, hoping to thank those who’ve helped him and with a new mission to make them proud.

“No one really knew, like, the whole story of what I really went through as a homeless student.”

It’s just once sentence that ran on Eyewitness News in the spring of 2016, but carries so much weight. It describes the struggles of then-Rickards senior baseball star BJ Johnson who, after the death of his caretaking grandmother, lived in her car for three months.

He told very few.

It’s a situation that still makes former WCTV Sports Director Asher Wildman emotional.

“He’s just so damn genuine and pure,” Wildman said, fighting tears. “Growing up with everything, it’s a humbling experience to see somebody with nothing. That’s what I wanted BJ to have.”

And that’s exactly what Tallahassee tried to give him: A graduation party, a baseball bag and a VIP trip to see the Atlanta Braves.

Random acts of kindness Johnson’s still grateful for.

“I do want to thank the people so much for their support, their encouragement, their charisma to me to get to the next level that I am in life,” Johnson said, five years later.

And, while Johnson never wanted a handout, the community continually gave a hand up.

“Stopped at a gas station, BJ hopped out to pump the gas and this man walked up to him and said, ‘I know who you are, you’re that kid that lived in his car after you lost your grandmother. We are so proud of you,’” recalled Linda Thompson, a guidance counselor at Rickards who took Johnson in.

“This man pulled out money and I got to the point where I would say, ‘Give that to me, please,’ because I wanted him to have the money for going to college,” she continued.

And he would go to college, fulfilling a promise to his late grandmother.

“If my grandmother was here right now, if she could speak to me, she’d probably be dancing and happy, telling me how proud she is of me and encourage me to keep on keeping on,” Johnson said.

Now, degree in hand from Midland University, Johnson has returned to Tallahassee, but only to say, “Hello.”

Soon, he’s heading to Birmingham, Alabama, where he’ll start a new position with Boosterthon, paying forward the love that was shown to him by caring for, and mentoring, a new generation of kids.

“He said, ‘I wanna help kids if I can’t play baseball,’ and four years later, [he’s] sticking to it,” Wildman said.

“He recognized that many many people mentoring programs, schools, community organizations, sports organizations in particular, have been there for him and he started to talk to me about ‘I want to do something like that,’” Thompson said.

“Coming from this environment, with my community and my village and how it impacted my life, I feel like it was only right that I gave it back to other children because the way it impacted me and my mindset before they came into my life it was a little bit different,” Johnson added.

On its surface, the story of BJ Johnson can sound like the invitation to a pity party.

But now, five years later, it serves as a reminder of what we can accomplish together, and how one sentence doesn’t have to be a life sentence.

Johnson gave up baseball to focus on his degree in human services in his final year at Midland, but after a scholarship to both Iowa Lakes Community College and later Midland, it’s clear America’s Pastime got him where he needed to go.

