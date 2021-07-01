Advertisement

‘It’s Christmas in July’: FAMU Commissioner says SWAC boosted by Rattlers inclusion

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland was on hand for a Thursday morning press conference at the Lawson Center and he says that, without a doubt, the conference was strengthened with the addition of FAMU.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a day-long celebration for Florida A&M athletics, as the Rattlers programs are officially members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland was on hand for a Thursday morning press conference at the Lawson Center and he says that, without a doubt, the conference was strengthened with the addition of FAMU.

McClelland says the SWAC is now a Power 5 HBCU conference: It’s the largest HBCU league with, what he called, the most iconic brands.

He spoke about the competitive and economic value that the conference and FAMU compliment each other with: For instance, if the Rattlers host the SWAC Championship Game, the school keeps 100% of the revenue.

“It’s a significant day for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It’s not often that you get a brand as iconic as Florida A&M University. Their fanbase, their student-athletes, their performance, the history, the pageantry; it was a natural fit,” the commissioner said. “It’s a great day for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It’s Christmas in July. You don’t get a FAMU everyday.”

