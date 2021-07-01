Advertisement

New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.

Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of new laws hit the Georgia books on Thursday.

One of those new laws was for teen drivers.

HB 466, also known as Joshua’s Law, requires 17-year-olds to complete a list of items prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

For a full list of new laws that went into effect Thursday and other pieces of signed legislation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

Latest News

Former Seminole Parrish left off USA baseball Olympic roster
Watch out for Manatees while boating.
FWC warns boaters to watch for manatee ‘footprints’
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Lowndes Co. deputies find $270K worth of crystal meth, fentanyl during I-75 traffic stop
What's Brewing? July 2, 2021
What’s Brewing? July 2, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: July 2, 2021