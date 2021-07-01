Advertisement

Reggie Perry hosts Summer Streetball Tournament

By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the best basketball players the Rose City has seen in the past decade is looking to give back this summer.

Reggie Perry, a former Thomasville standout now a rookie for the Brooklyn Nets is bringing Streetball to the Rose City.

The summers are packed with basketball tournaments and camps, Perry said he’s excited to bring something new to Thomasville. Half of the 32 team spots have already been filled.

Perry told me they’re now offering a special discount for the next 16 teams that register. He said those teams can enter for half the price. So far, people from Thomas County, Valdosta, Cairo, and Bainbridge have entered the tournament.

Now just under two weeks before the tournament, he’s eager to give back to a community that’s supported him his whole career.

”Just guys that are going to compete. Guys that are going to play hard the whole time and have fun at the same time. Just using my platform that I’ve got through playing in the NBA and give back to the community and just getting to have fun in the offseason. Getting south Georgia on the map a little bit more for basketball would be great,” said Perry.

The event will be held July 10 in Thomasville and there is a cash prize on the line for the winner!

Reggie Perry hosts Summer Streetball Tournament
Reggie Perry hosts Summer Streetball Tournament(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

Latest News

Former Seminole Parrish left off USA baseball Olympic roster
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
A few Florida State University football players, including transfer quarterback McKenzie...
McKenzie Milton among FSU standouts to take advantage of new Name, Image, Likeness law
Former Rickards baseball standout BJ Johnson overcame a lot during his high school days. Now,...
Heading for Home: Five years later, former Rickards star BJ Johnson looking to pay it forward
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia