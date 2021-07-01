Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.

Public Information Officer Alicia Turner says the body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday. The victim is a man, and there is no information about a suspect at this time, Turner says.

TPD has not identified the victim as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information for the police, call TPD at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. (3/3) — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 1, 2021

