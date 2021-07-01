Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.(Tally Traffic Cam)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.

Public Information Officer Alicia Turner says the body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday. The victim is a man, and there is no information about a suspect at this time, Turner says.

TPD has not identified the victim as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information for the police, call TPD at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

