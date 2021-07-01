Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s first-ever “Freedom Week” is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until July 7.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill back in May.

The measure is intended to support local businesses and entertainment while boosting the state’s economy.

Shoppers can save on outdoor gear such as kayaks, fishing rods, camping supplies, grills, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

The sales manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors tells WCTV they anticipate a lot of customers in the next few days.

“I think it will bring a lot of foot traffic in. I think people are generally excited to get outdoors and to see what we have in stores. And I feel like it engages our more outdoors customers. I know tax-free usually brings in a lot around clothes and stuff like that so I’m excited to see how it’s going to turn out with the outdoors being it’s prime focus,” said T’Keyah Taylor, sales manager at Academy.

One shopper at Academy says he’s excited to take advantage of the savings, just in time for 4th of July weekend.

“We’re beginning to be able to go and do things again. So being able to come in here and buy some gear with a little bit of a discount with that tax holiday, I think helps families get back out and explore the outdoors and have fun,” said Tom Derzypolski.

Tax-free items include the following events scheduled from July 1 through December 31, 2021:

Live music events;

Live sporting events;

Movies at the movie theater;

Entry to a museum, including any annual passes;

Entry to a state park, including any annual passes;

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance;

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances;

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event; or

Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.

The holiday also includes tax-free purchases on Florida-related recreational supplies including boating and water activity, camping, fishing, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.

The criteria for tax-free savings on boating and water activities include:

The first $75 on the price of life jackets and coolers;

The first $50 on the price of safety flares;

The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes;

The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards;

The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks;

The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars; and

The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.

Floridians may also enjoy tax-free purchases on the following camping supplies:

The first $200 on the price of purchase of tents;

The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and

The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

Florida shoppers more interested in fishing can find savings on:

The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels; or

The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels;

The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags; and

The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle; or

The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together.

Other recreational savings include tax-free purchases such as:

Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant;

The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses;

The first $200 on a pair of binoculars;

The first $30 on the price of water bottles;

The first $50 on the price of hydration packs;

The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills;

The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets; and

The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles.

Floridians can also save on equipment used for individual or team sports purposes. This does not include clothing or footwear selling for $40 or less.

