Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer. Authorities say Perry has been indicted on a murder charge, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

