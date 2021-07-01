‘Transformational Moment’: FAMU hoping to be leader as SWAC’s newest member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday marked a monumental day on the campus of Florida A&M as the Rattlers athletic department begins a new era.
FAMU officially became a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Thursday, ending a 41-year relationship with the Mideastern Athletic Conference.
After a morning press conference held on campus, the festivities will continue into the evening at Cascades Park with a pep rally.
FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Goshe called the celebration a “transformational moment” for the Rattlers programs.
Goshe says the geographic footprint of the SWAC is what attracted FAMU to the conference the most, pointing out that student-athletes can spend more time in the classroom and less time traveling.
He says the ability to identify with “like” institutions was important in all aspects: Athletically, academically and fan base wise.
“Overall, it’s a move that sets Florida A&M apart from some of our peers,” he said. “Here in the state of Florida, for all HBCU’s and all institutions around the country, we want Florida A&M to be the blueprint, period. And we’re really excited about leading that charge.”
Goshe added that joining the SWAC presents a great opportunity to elevate FAMU’s brand.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.