Advertisement

‘Transformational Moment’: FAMU hoping to be leader as SWAC’s newest member

Thursday marked a monumental day on the campus of Florida A&M as the Rattlers athletic...
Thursday marked a monumental day on the campus of Florida A&M as the Rattlers athletic department begins a new era.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday marked a monumental day on the campus of Florida A&M as the Rattlers athletic department begins a new era.

FAMU officially became a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Thursday, ending a 41-year relationship with the Mideastern Athletic Conference.

After a morning press conference held on campus, the festivities will continue into the evening at Cascades Park with a pep rally.

FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Goshe called the celebration a “transformational moment” for the Rattlers programs.

Goshe says the geographic footprint of the SWAC is what attracted FAMU to the conference the most, pointing out that student-athletes can spend more time in the classroom and less time traveling.

He says the ability to identify with “like” institutions was important in all aspects: Athletically, academically and fan base wise.

“Overall, it’s a move that sets Florida A&M apart from some of our peers,” he said. “Here in the state of Florida, for all HBCU’s and all institutions around the country, we want Florida A&M to be the blueprint, period. And we’re really excited about leading that charge.”

Goshe added that joining the SWAC presents a great opportunity to elevate FAMU’s brand.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa forms
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized

Latest News

Former Rickards baseball standout BJ Johnson overcame a lot during his high school days. Now,...
Heading for Home: Five years later, former Rickards star BJ Johnson looking to pay it forward
Five years later, former Rickards star BJ Johnson looking to pay it forward
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
FAMU hoping to be leader as SWAC’s newest member
SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland was on hand for a Thursday morning press conference at...
‘It’s Christmas in July’: FAMU Commissioner says SWAC boosted by Rattlers inclusion