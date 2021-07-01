Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines warned people to plan for possible evacuations as the tiny islands hit recently by massive volcanic eruptions prepare for potential flooding and landslides from Tropical Storm Elsa, which whirled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm was located about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands and is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west at 28 mph (44 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Guadeloupe and Grenada.

Elsa was expected to strengthen in upcoming days and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola, which was shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on Saturday. The storm was then expected to move near eastern Cuba by early Sunday, though the forecast so far calls for it to remain below hurricane force.

The storm was forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) with maximum totals of 8 inches (20 centimeters) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. The rain could unleash isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We no longer have a quorum at this meeting,” Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin...
LCS school board member walks out of meeting Tuesday night
This photo, taken by the family involved in the crash, serves as a sharp reminder of how close...
Family stuck in limbo after getting caught in the middle of Taylor Co. fatal crash
Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa forms
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
The 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.
Tropical advisories issued for Lesser Antilles as tropical wave becomes better organized

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge
Patronis is warning anyone looking to contribute to Surfside relief efforts to be cautious of...
CFO Jimmy Patronis warns against Surfside GoFundMe scams
Brandon Register, age 22, of Bainbridge was arrested on warrants for simple battery family...
Bainbridge Public Safety officer arrested for family violence
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”