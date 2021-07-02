Advertisement

4 Wiregrass students celebrating skills competition accomplishments

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students are celebrating big accomplishments.

Parker Metcalf and Benjamin Sandusky won gold in Mechatronics at this year’s National Skills U.S.A Competition.

This year’s event featured 103 different trade, technical and leadership fields for students to take on virtually.

All competitions are designed, run and judged with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set using industry standards.

