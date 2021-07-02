City of Tallahassee announces service changes in observance of July 4 holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has announced service changes in observance of the July 4 holiday. As July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, the City will close administrative offices in on Monday, July 5.

Solid Waste: All customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service. This includes garbage / recycling and yard waste / bulky pickup, which will impact blue week customers:

Monday customers ► Tuesday, July 6

Tuesday customers ► Wednesday, July 7

Wednesday customers ► Thursday, July

Thursday customers ► Friday, July 9

Friday customers ► Saturday, July 10

StarMetro: StarMetro will operate on a Sunday schedule with no night service on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5. Dial-A-Ride will operate as normal, and the StarMetro call center will be staffed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal Service Center: The Animal Service Center will be closed on Sunday, July 4. Normal hours will resume on Monday, July 5, with the center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only. City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

City-run community centersL

Community centers operated by the COT Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department will be closed on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5. Centers will resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

