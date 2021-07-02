Crash with serious injuries reported on Ridge Road
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries has blocked lanes on Ridge Road.
TPD says the crash happened in the 800 block of Ridge Road, and all lanes of travel between Sunkissed and Sundown roads will stay closed as the investigation continues.
“Motorists are urged to avoid the area,” TPD wrote on Twitter around 1:55 p.m. Friday.
If you have any information for police regarding the crash, call TPD at 850-891-4200.
