Elsa upgraded to a hurricane

Miami, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Storm Elsa to a category one hurricane.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Elsa was located 20 miles WSW of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

As of right now, the NHC’s “Cone of Uncertainty” has the entire Western portion of Florida and most of the Panhandle in Elsa’s path. WCTV’s Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says this very well could change over the weekend as the Hurricane Center gets a better track on the storm as it moves closer to Cuba.

Click HERE to download the 2021 Hurricane Guide.

Below is a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale from the National Hurricane Center:

Category Wind Speed Types of Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days. 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks. 3 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes. 4 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months. 5 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

