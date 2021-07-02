FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine center open Saturday, Monday amid holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet day at Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center vaccine site ahead of the 4th of July weekend, but health officials at continue urging people to stay cautious.

The Department of Health reported less than 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

AMU’s Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum told WCTV that they’re averaging less than 60 people per day and they would like to see those numbers increase.

Tatum told WCTV that they are seeing a decrease in demand for the vaccine.

However, they did see an increase this week in COVID-19 testing. As we enter into Fourth of July weekend, Tatum sayid those who aren’t vaccinated still need to be careful because COVID-19 is not over.

“We still have the delta variant circulating the people that we’re seeing in the hospitals, and that are having serious consequences are all individuals that are not vaccinated,” said Tatum. “So we really want people to come and get that vaccination.”

Tatum also wants to remind parents that children 12-years-old and older can get their vaccine at the Lawson Center.

Both FAMU’s vaccine and COVID-19 testing site will be open on Saturday as well as on Monday.

