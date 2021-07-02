Florida Forest Service deploying crews to battle western wildfires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Forest Service said Friday that it is deploying a 20-person Type 2 initial attack hand crew to help battle the salt fire that is currently burning at the Shasta Trinity National Forest in California, according to a press release.

The 5,000-acre wildfire began on June 30.

“With the reduced threat of wildfires across Florida, providing resources for the increasing wildfire activity in the western US is critical,” said FFS Chief of Forest Protection John Raulerson in the press release. “Additionally, we have one of our Type 1 Incident Management Teams on standby, ready to respond to the potential impacts of Hurricane Elsa.”

FFS said that in addition to the 20-person hand crew being deployed, it currently has 22 single resources deployed to Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana and Nevada to assist with suppression efforts on several other wildfires.

