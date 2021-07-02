Advertisement

Former Seminole Parrish left off USA baseball Olympic roster

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State ace Drew Parrish has been left off the United States baseball Olympic roster after helping the Stars and Stripes qualify for the Olympic Games.

Team USA announced their 24-man roster Friday.

Parrish was part of Team USA’s 26-man Olympic Qualifying Roster and earned a win in his only appearance of the qualifying tournament, a 10-1 demolishing of Canada.

In the outing, Parrish pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and striking out two.

A 2019 draft pick by the Kansas City Royals, Parrish is currently in Double A with a 2-1 record and a 3.38 ERA in eight games.

The 2020 Olympic baseball tournament opens on Wednesday, July 28. The first game for the Americans is set for Friday, July 30 against Israel.

