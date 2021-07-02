Advertisement

FWC warns boaters to watch for manatee ‘footprints’

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commissioners are warning boaters to be wary of manatee footprints if they are out boating this holiday weekend.

Manatees leave large circular air bubbles and ripples that many call “footprints.” Keep your speed down and be observant.

Their tails can leave ripples while they swim and you might see their snouts poking up to take a breath of air, If you hit a manatee while boating call Wildlife Alert immediately at1-888-404-3922.

Celebrate Independence Day the Floridian way with these wildlife-friendly tips: https://bit.ly/3xcfCoG

