Advertisement

Lil Baby, Lil Durk performing in Tallahassee this summer

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Artists Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo are coming to Tallahassee this summer. On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Friday, and can be purchased online by clicking here or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lil Baby is most known for his debut studio album Harder Than Ever and his single “The Bigger Picture.” Lil Durk is known for Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” as well as his LPs, “The Voice” and his joint album with Lil Baby. Moneybagg Yo had his first two projects debut in the Top 20, Federal 3X and 2 Heartless, debuted at No. 5 and No. 16 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

Updates on this concert will be posted to the Civic Center’s Facebook page and on Twitter.

On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic...
On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.(Donald L. Tucker Civic Center)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Crash with serious injuries reported on Ridge Road

Latest News

Transitioning from an empty congregation to a full one, Temple Israel was finally ready to open...
Temple Israel invites congregation back for in-person services for first time in over a year
Extension cords for generators are on the must-have list for hurricane preparedness kits
Ahead of first tropics threat of the season, Leon Co. officials say now is the time to prepare
Ahead of possible severe weather headed to the Big Bend area as a result of Hurricane Elsa,...
Jefferson Co. opening sandbag locations
What started out as a summer job for Neil Wise has transitioned into an opportunity for he and...
‘Stand’ for a cause: Thomasville brothers give back to community through lemonade stand
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly touted plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses...
Feds question relief funds for Florida teacher bonuses